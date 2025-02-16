This Burger Chain Offers The Ultimate Gluten-Free Fast Food Options

Eating out at any restaurant on a gluten-free diet is tricky business. Even with the little leaf icons next to menu items or other diet-friendly efforts, it can be difficult to decipher the level of understanding your server has around gluten-free ingredients and cross-contamination. Gluten sneaks into restaurant food through soy sauce marinades, house dressing recipes, and shared cookware. Some places are educated enough to label potential sources of cross-contamination and gluten-containing ingredients in their dishes. Taco Bell advertises a few options that can be made gluten-free, but doesn't advise that its food is safe for celiacs. Others, like McDonald's, top the list of fast food chains you should avoid if you're gluten-free because nothing on its menu is free from gluten.

At burger chains, you must watch out for cross-contamination from hamburger buns or any in-house baking. But you really have to worry about the fries. You never know when a batch of fries has been coated in flour before freezing. Even more common is a batch of gluten-free French fries bathed in the same oil fryer as everything else, cross-contaminating them with gluten as they fry. A dedicated gluten-free fryer is a coveted item in the gluten-free restaurant community. Wendy's fries aren't 100% gluten-free, for instance, because they don't have a dedicated, allergen-free fryer. There is one prolific burger joint that does have a dedicated gluten-free fryer, though, and that's Five Guys.