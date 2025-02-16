For Fluffy Store-Bought Couscous, Ignore The Package Instructions

Couscous, rice, and quinoa. All three may be the perfect base for salmon or a veggie bowl, a wonderful way to highlight a flavorful sauce, and an absolute staple for college students' pantries, but one of these things is not like the other. As it turns out, couscous is not technically a grain. Rather, it's made with a combination of water and coarse wheat flour, or semolina, which is then artificially shaped into small, spherical grains. Historically, couscous was hand-rolled in Morocco and other parts of North Africa, but although the dish remains popular in these regions today, you can also acquire machine-shaped, dried instant couscous at, say, your local Safeway.

The good news is that even with store-bought couscous, you can still achieve the moist, fluffy texture that's indicative of a quality version of the dish — if you ignore the package instructions. Doing so might sound like a recipe for disaster, but boxes of instant couscous often call for far too much liquid, making the not-grain too squishy, somewhat like overcooked pasta. Instead, use about half as much water (or chicken broth for extra flavor), and then add more as needed until your couscous is no longer hard.