Is Pasta That Was Left Out Overnight Safe To Eat The Next Day?

There are a lot of mistakes you can make when cooking pasta, but that isn't the only time when things can go wrong. For instance, say you get caught up watching your favorite show after dinner and then head off to bed, completely forgetting to put away your leftovers. Now, if the pasta doesn't contain meat, you might be tempted to box it up and put it away to eat later. Unfortunately, even if the pasta looks alright, it turns out you can get pretty sick from eating it if it's been left out for too long.

The danger comes from a bacteria called Bacillus cereus, which can exist as spores on dry pasta. While not immediately dangerous, these spores can survive the cooking process and begin to multiply on cooked pasta, releasing harmful toxins as they do. Refrigerating pasta at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below can cause the bacteria to become inactive, but they will begin multiplying again when the pasta is reheated.

Food poisoning from Bacillus cereus can cause two types of illnesses: diarrheal syndrome and emetic syndrome. Diarrheal syndrome can take effect anywhere from six to 15 hours after consumption and usually entails cramping, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, while emetic symptom comes with vomiting, nausea, and sometimes diarrhea a half hour to five hours after consumption. Although the food poisoning is often not severe, people have died from it, including a 20-year-old who ate five-day-old spaghetti that had been sitting at room temperature and a young child who died after eating four-day-old pasta salad.