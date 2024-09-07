Is The Phrase Bon Appétit Actually Considered Rude In French Restaurants?

If you dine at a restaurant in France, it's common for waiters to say this phrase as they finish delivering your food to the table. The same is true at a fast food joint — when your bag or tray is set on the counter, you'll be told the same. At a dinner party, everyone may chime in to say it together when the food is ready, as a signal it is time to begin eating. It is also common to say bon appétit as you walk by other diners with food in a restaurant, or even to those enjoying a picnic in a park.

Advertisement

Bon appétit is the most used phrase, but similar phrases also exist in French. Bonne dégustation literally translates to "good tasting", and would be used to mostly by a waiter to refer to enjoying the taste or flavors of the food being served. If you hear the phrase régalez-vous, it means "to treat yourself". According to a Reddit thread on the r/france, another popular way to say bon appétit is simply shortening it to "bon app".

And what do you say when someone says bon appétit to you? If it's someone who is also eating, you can respond back with the same phrase. For waiters, cashiers, or passerby who are not eating, a simple merci will suffice.