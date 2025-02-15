What Is The Best Wine To Pair With French Fries?

While french fries are rarely considered haute cuisine, they shouldn't be a dish exempt from a good wine pairing. After all, like cheese boards and bruschetta, french fries are often seen on wine bar snack menus. In seeking an answer, Chowhound sought out Helena Nicklin, an award-winning wine and spirits journalist and broadcaster to speak exclusively on how to best pair wine with several different kinds of french fries.

With over 25 years in the beverage industry, Nicklin regularly writes for British tabloids The Sun and Daily Mail, and co-produced and presented The Three Drinkers, a drinks and food travel series on Amazon Prime. As a devout oenophile who won't say no to a hot basket of chips, Nicklin was only too happy to offer her preferred wine pairings.