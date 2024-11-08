Your Cheese Fries Deserve A Creamy Southern Twist

What's better than a salty, ultra-crispy batch of french fries? Cheese fries, of course. Although a standard spread of nacho cheese or a melty Mexican blend works just fine, your fries deserve the ole Southern grandma's kitchen treatment with a generous dollop of pimento cheese.

Pimento cheese, or Southern pâté if you're down in the Peach State, is a creamy dairy spread made from cheddar cheese, pimentos, mayonnaise, and spices. This beloved staple is perfect for slathering on crackers, spreading across sandwiches and burgers, or, in this case, melting over a batch of fries. Rich, peppery, and tangy, pimento cheese adds a creamy and flavorful depth to fries in a way that other one-dimensional cheese varieties can't. Despite its thick and hearty consistency, pimento cheese melts like butter on a piping hot skillet, delivering a cheese-pull worthy of a Texas cook-off gold medal. Need we say more?

The best way to make pimento cheese fries is by roasting or baking the potatoes until golden brown before dolloping the savory, tangy spread across sections of the fries and broiling it until its ooey-gooey goodness is evenly melted across the fries and ready to enjoy. Pimento cheese melts quickly, so don't let it cook for more than five minutes or the ingredients will separate.