The Secret To Fixing Over-Salted Green Beans
Green beans are a classic staple on any dinner table. No matter if air-fried crispy beans are served on the side of the main course or if green beans take center stage in a casserole, this particular vegetable is the star of any meal it's a part of. However, perfectly salting a serving of green beans is a skill that may not come naturally to amateur cooks. For those under-prepared chefs, do not fear; there are a few different ways to fix over-salted beans that fit each dish that the bean is incorporated into.
Similarly to the simple way to fix over salted sauerkraut, this fix means that accidentally adding too much salt into a batch of green beans is not the end of the dish. Instead, just add more green beans. By mixing more vegetables into the already salty bowl, the ratio of bean to salt will be evened out and will taste less bitter.
The power of liquid
If the surplus of salt was added while the beans were still on the stove, simply add water to the pot. By adding more water, the salt will be diluted and less salt will be affecting each green bean. A peeled potato can also be added to a pot of green beans in order to soak up some of the excess salt in the warm water.
Dairy can also be used to quickly and easily ease the bitter taste of an over-salted meal. While this method may be a little more difficult to incorporate as the specific dairy products used have to be compatible with the dish, it is not impossible to use certain cream-based items to combat a salty green bean. Sour cream and yogurt, while being avoided by pickier eaters, can absolutely cut overwhelming saltiness of an over-salted dish.