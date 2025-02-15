The Secret To Fixing Over-Salted Green Beans

Green beans are a classic staple on any dinner table. No matter if air-fried crispy beans are served on the side of the main course or if green beans take center stage in a casserole, this particular vegetable is the star of any meal it's a part of. However, perfectly salting a serving of green beans is a skill that may not come naturally to amateur cooks. For those under-prepared chefs, do not fear; there are a few different ways to fix over-salted beans that fit each dish that the bean is incorporated into.

Similarly to the simple way to fix over salted sauerkraut, this fix means that accidentally adding too much salt into a batch of green beans is not the end of the dish. Instead, just add more green beans. By mixing more vegetables into the already salty bowl, the ratio of bean to salt will be evened out and will taste less bitter.