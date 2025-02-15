Are Cotton Candy Grapes More Sugary Than Regular Grapes?
Whether you're using them to fill a charcuterie board, making fresh juice, or enjoying them by the fistful, grapes are ancient little fruits teeming with a bright, juicy, and decadent flavor. Like many other fruits, grapes come in different shapes, sizes, and shades of flavor. Take cotton candy grapes, for example, the aptly named variety with a carnival treat-inspired flavor. Because of their on-the-nose sweetness, many foodies might have concerns regarding their sugar content, and whether or not they contain more than regular grapes.
Cotton candy grapes are slightly higher in sugar than regular grapes. On average, a serving of cotton candy grapes contains about 23 grams of sugar per cup, compared to 15 grams of sugar per cup in regular green or red table grapes. The difference in sweetness is achieved by cross-pollination and hybridization of two types of grapes – Concord grapes and Vitis vinifera, a common grocery store grape. However, cotton candy grapes do not contain any of the refined sugars you'd find in real cotton candy or other processed candies, and their sweetness is entirely natural.
Are cotton candy grapes unhealthy?
Because of their name, many foodies might be duped into thinking cotton candy grapes aren't a nutritious fruit selection. Despite their extra sweet taste, cotton candy grapes can be a healthy part of a balanced diet, and their sugar content falls within the range of naturally occurring sugars found in most fruits. In fact, cotton candy grapes contain less sugar than superfoods like mangoes, bananas, and pomegranates. They're even suitable in moderation for diabetic foodies, who may need to regulate their sugar consumption.
Just like any other grape variety, cotton candy grapes are hydrating fruits rich in disease-fighting antioxidants and digestion-boosting fiber. Cotton candy grapes are an excellent source of vitamin C, which is shown to preserve and strengthen the immune system. They also contain high amounts of resveratrol, an antioxidant that may reduce the risk of neurological disease by boosting brain health. And thanks to their melatonin content, they can even help you get a good night's rest. Whether you blend them into smoothies, spike them with lime juice for a DIY sour candy, freeze them into a crunchy snack, or transform them into jam, cotton candy grapes are a nutrient-dense fruit regardless of having a higher sugar content than other varieties.