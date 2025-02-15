Are Cotton Candy Grapes More Sugary Than Regular Grapes?

Whether you're using them to fill a charcuterie board, making fresh juice, or enjoying them by the fistful, grapes are ancient little fruits teeming with a bright, juicy, and decadent flavor. Like many other fruits, grapes come in different shapes, sizes, and shades of flavor. Take cotton candy grapes, for example, the aptly named variety with a carnival treat-inspired flavor. Because of their on-the-nose sweetness, many foodies might have concerns regarding their sugar content, and whether or not they contain more than regular grapes.

Cotton candy grapes are slightly higher in sugar than regular grapes. On average, a serving of cotton candy grapes contains about 23 grams of sugar per cup, compared to 15 grams of sugar per cup in regular green or red table grapes. The difference in sweetness is achieved by cross-pollination and hybridization of two types of grapes – Concord grapes and Vitis vinifera, a common grocery store grape. However, cotton candy grapes do not contain any of the refined sugars you'd find in real cotton candy or other processed candies, and their sweetness is entirely natural.