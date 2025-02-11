Give Your McDonald's McCrispy A Twist With This Saucy Sandwich Hack

If you're a fan of McDonald's' McCrispy sandwich but feel it could do with a little more flavor, that's fair. In its regular (non-spicy) form, the sandwich doesn't have any sauce on it; just a little butter — but thanks to one handy hack that has found favor online, you can fix this potentially dry situation with ease.

First up, order your McCrispy. Then remove the chicken and put it in the sandwich bag (any other container that can hold the whole chicken fillet should work too). Pour in some sauce, shake it up, take that fillet out and put the sandwich back together — voilà, you've got a whole new version of the McCrispy.

The magic of this hack is that there are a bunch of potential combinations. One classic recommendation is to take inspiration from the invention of Buffalo wings by using ranch and hot sauce. You can also use Buffalo sauce to make homemade hot honey, which is great for crafting an homage to the classic Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich. But there's nothing stopping you from trying it out with sweet and sour, barbecue or honey-mustard, the other three sauces that McDonald's serves (not counting regular ol' ketchup, mayo, and mustard).