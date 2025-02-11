Give Your McDonald's McCrispy A Twist With This Saucy Sandwich Hack
If you're a fan of McDonald's' McCrispy sandwich but feel it could do with a little more flavor, that's fair. In its regular (non-spicy) form, the sandwich doesn't have any sauce on it; just a little butter — but thanks to one handy hack that has found favor online, you can fix this potentially dry situation with ease.
First up, order your McCrispy. Then remove the chicken and put it in the sandwich bag (any other container that can hold the whole chicken fillet should work too). Pour in some sauce, shake it up, take that fillet out and put the sandwich back together — voilà, you've got a whole new version of the McCrispy.
The magic of this hack is that there are a bunch of potential combinations. One classic recommendation is to take inspiration from the invention of Buffalo wings by using ranch and hot sauce. You can also use Buffalo sauce to make homemade hot honey, which is great for crafting an homage to the classic Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich. But there's nothing stopping you from trying it out with sweet and sour, barbecue or honey-mustard, the other three sauces that McDonald's serves (not counting regular ol' ketchup, mayo, and mustard).
The same trick can be applied to other menu items
You can apply this trick to several other dishes, too, though it's especially effective with the chain's fried chicken items, yielding a crispy, saucy hunk of meat. It should work fine with the other McCrispy variations, though bear in mind that the McCrispy Deluxe already has mayo, so you might want to avoid something creamy like ranch. Similarly, the Spicy McCrispy and Spicy McCrispy Deluxe have a hot pepper sauce, so adding Buffalo sauce could make it too spicy for some tastes.
Some content creators online have tried the technique with the Chicken Big Mac, which arrived on the chain's menu in late 2024 for a limited time only. In this case, you could use the box that the sandwich comes in for your shaking. There's no reason it wouldn't work with a McChicken either — but again, remember when you're choosing your sauces that the sandwich already has mayo in it. Perhaps the easiest bet is to sauce up some Chicken McNuggets, since you'll want to dip them anyway — while you can shake them in a cup, their container should also work just fine.