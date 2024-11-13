The Underrated Spice Marcus Samuelsson Recommends To Everyone

When it comes to brilliant cooking tips that are wholly unique and useful, Marcus Samuelsson is the guy to listen to. From his unique corn on the cob toppings to his simple pan swap for making cornbread, Samuelsson is a fountain of fantastic ideas. Not only are his cooking tips useful, but the results are always delicious.

That's why it's notable that Samuelsson has a secret spice weapon in his back pocket that he highly recommends to anyone who gets the opportunity to try it. Hailing from Central Africa, this spice is sometimes known as soungouff ou crevettes. It is made from fermented shrimp shells combined with chiles.

According to Samuelsson, you use this unique powder like a salt. He recommends it in his recipe for grilled shrimp and sausage skewers with extra-dirty rice from his book "Marcus Off Duty: The Recipes I Cook at Home." However, you can also use this spice in a variety of African or African-inspired dishes.