The Underrated Spice Marcus Samuelsson Recommends To Everyone
When it comes to brilliant cooking tips that are wholly unique and useful, Marcus Samuelsson is the guy to listen to. From his unique corn on the cob toppings to his simple pan swap for making cornbread, Samuelsson is a fountain of fantastic ideas. Not only are his cooking tips useful, but the results are always delicious.
That's why it's notable that Samuelsson has a secret spice weapon in his back pocket that he highly recommends to anyone who gets the opportunity to try it. Hailing from Central Africa, this spice is sometimes known as soungouff ou crevettes. It is made from fermented shrimp shells combined with chiles.
According to Samuelsson, you use this unique powder like a salt. He recommends it in his recipe for grilled shrimp and sausage skewers with extra-dirty rice from his book "Marcus Off Duty: The Recipes I Cook at Home." However, you can also use this spice in a variety of African or African-inspired dishes.
How to make, use, and buy Soungouff ou Crevettes
You make soungouff ou crevettes by grinding fermented shrimp heads. Those are combined with ground chiles, which give this spice some kick along with its umami seafood flavor. Although it is a long shot, Marcus Samuelsson recommends getting the spice from an African market.
Of course, many of us don't live near any international stores that would carry the spice. And a trip to Africa is a huge undertaking for a spice. Fortunately, it is possible to replicate this spice at home by drying and grinding leftover shrimp shells.
Many recommend drying the shrimp heads in the oven until they become dry and crispy. Combining dried and ground shrimp head shells with chiles can come pretty close to the real deal. There are several ways to get an efficient grind, such as using a coffee mill or spice grinder. Alternatively, you can use fermented shrimp paste, which is common in many Asian cultures, as a potential substitute.