For A Better Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, Use A Classic Technique

To butterfly your sausage properly, you need just a few ordinary kitchen tools — namely, a very sharp knife and cutting board. You'll also want to prep your pan and get it heating so it's ready to start crisping up your sausage right away. Using the tip of your knife, score each sausage link lengthwise down the center, making sure to slice through the casing and into the meat, but not all the way through. If you do accidentally cut your sausage completely in half, don't worry. You can just cook the sausage halves separately and lay them side-by-side on your sandwich.

While the sausage fries, you should have enough time to scramble your eggs and prep your bread. Bagels and sandwich bread can go in the toaster, but biscuits and croissants are delicious toasted directly in your pan. You can even fry them lightly in your sausage grease if you time things correctly.

Once everything is hot and ready, it's time to build your sandwich. We recommend putting the eggs on first, followed by cheese, then sausage, as the residual heat from the sausage and eggs helps the cheese melt. Condiments aren't strictly necessary on a breakfast sandwich, but a schmear of stone ground mustard, homemade spicy mayo, or a dash of chili crisp oil will add tangy flavor to wake up your tastebuds.