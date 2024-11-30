For A Better Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, Use A Classic Technique
Whether you're ravenous first thing in the morning or just need a fast, filling meal on the go, nothing hits the spot like a breakfast sandwich. These warm, toasted handhelds are a godsend on busy weekday mornings, especially since they're easy to make and versatile enough that you can switch up the flavors daily. You can even fancy things up with a French toast upgrade, if you have a little extra time.
Sausage links are particularly good to have on hand for this meal, since they often come pre-cooked and only need a quick pan sear to get going. Though their shape may seem a little cumbersome to fit easily in a sandwich, the butterfly cutting technique will offer a simple solution. Butterflying your sausage links involves using a very sharp knife to slice them long-wise down the center, then pushing the sliced edges apart so that the sausage lies flat on the griddle and on your sandwich. This technique makes it easier to build and eat your sandwich, as the flat surface provides the sausage with more stability. In addition to contributing to your breakfast's structural integrity, butterflied sausages also cook through faster than intact links. More surface area exposed to the hot pan also means more crispy texture and savory caramelization.
How to butterfly your breakfast sausage
To butterfly your sausage properly, you need just a few ordinary kitchen tools — namely, a very sharp knife and cutting board. You'll also want to prep your pan and get it heating so it's ready to start crisping up your sausage right away. Using the tip of your knife, score each sausage link lengthwise down the center, making sure to slice through the casing and into the meat, but not all the way through. If you do accidentally cut your sausage completely in half, don't worry. You can just cook the sausage halves separately and lay them side-by-side on your sandwich.
While the sausage fries, you should have enough time to scramble your eggs and prep your bread. Bagels and sandwich bread can go in the toaster, but biscuits and croissants are delicious toasted directly in your pan. You can even fry them lightly in your sausage grease if you time things correctly.
Once everything is hot and ready, it's time to build your sandwich. We recommend putting the eggs on first, followed by cheese, then sausage, as the residual heat from the sausage and eggs helps the cheese melt. Condiments aren't strictly necessary on a breakfast sandwich, but a schmear of stone ground mustard, homemade spicy mayo, or a dash of chili crisp oil will add tangy flavor to wake up your tastebuds.