To Dine At The World's Coolest Margaritaville, You Have To Set Sea

Whether you are obsessed with Jimmy Buffett or just a fan of margaritas, the popular themed dining chain Margaritaville has a little something for everyone. With over 30 locations throughout the United States, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean, people travel near and far to dine and stay at the laidback establishment. The fan-favorite restaurant prioritizes towering margaritas, platters of jumbo shrimp, and, most importantly, good vibes — as memorialized in Buffett's 1977 song that shares the chain's name. However, if you are seeking all that and more, there is one special location on a beautiful island in the Turks and Caicos that is bound to create a few core memories.

First, you may be wondering, what exactly is Margaritaville? The hospitality chain consists of an array of restaurants, resorts, and residences, as well as a cruise line. It was founded by the late country crooner in 1985, with the first location opening two years later in Key West, Florida. While diverse in its offerings, the ethos of each is of a relaxing day on a beach with the peaceful sounds of the ocean breeze and soft, acoustic music.

The Grand Turk restaurant offers a unique experience as it is the largest location in the Caribbean and is considered the main restaurant at the cruise port on the island. In addition to the signature food and drinks, the establishment offers a Trading Post gift shop filled with branded merchandise and a gigantic, Instagram-worthy parrot statue. But there's more, the location also has a large swim-up bar for an extra tropical feel.