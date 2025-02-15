14 Restaurants That Were Once Frequented By The Rolling Stones
You can't always get what you want, but if you're Mick Jagger and the rest of The Rolling Stones, you can get what you need by visiting one of these restaurants during tours and downtime. Jagger in particular has a reputation for enjoying great food and his frequent visits to top spots in each city certainly fit that. He loves a good tequila sunrise, but also enjoys an IPA or other cocktail on occasion. Sometimes the band's choices lean more toward fine dining and an upscale menu, but they also seem at home with homemade pasta at a neighborhood Italian eatery or picking up al pastor from a taco truck.
Whether they were in town to play a show or just out for a casual bite, the musicians made local headlines when they stopped in at these restaurants. Across the board, chefs and wait staff shared that the Rolling Stones rockers were gracious guests who expressed their appreciation at every opportunity. You can get a taste of what Jagger, Ronnie Wood, and others had for dinner by visiting one of these spots yourself. Many are still in operation today and you can sit in the very same seats.
Amba
The Stones visited Cleveland-area restaurant Amba before performing in a summer 2024 show in the city. The chef had tickets to the show, which he attended just days after meeting them at the restaurant. The restaurant told local media that the band kept to themselves and enjoyed a low-key dinner.
Amba doesn't take reservations, so a rep visited the spot early to put their name on the waitlist. Amba serves Indian cuisine and specializes in shared dining experiences. You can order from the chef-curated menu that serves anywhere from two to eight people. The menus come with various specialty dishes like clay bread, grilled chicken tikka, and paneer cheese. Other sharable plates include raita yogurt, samosas, lentil donuts, and cauliflower Indian-style sofrito. While the restaurant didn't share exactly what the famous musicians ordered, we're sure they enjoyed the chance to bond over delicious food. When they took the stage at the Cleveland Browns Stadium two days later, the Amba chef was rocking out in the audience.
Vij's
Mick Jagger stopped by Vij's in Vancouver back in the summer of 2024. The Rolling Stones played a show nearby on July 5 and Jagger decided that he needed a fix of Indian food from Vij's. So he went by the well-known eatery while in the city. Chef Vikram Vij opened his first restaurant in 1994 and has been making a name for himself in Vancouver (and on TV) ever since. There are traditional Indian dishes, like chaat salad and butter chicken, but you can try an order the Vikram's family chicken vindaloo.
The restaurant has also been visited by Anthony Bourdain and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Michael Bublé, who lives in Vancouver, met the royal couple at Vij's for dinner. It has also gotten attention from critics and earned designation as a Bib Gourmand restaurant from the Michelin Guide. This recognition highlights restaurants like Vij's that are known for excellent food, fantastic service, reasonable prices, and an overall great dining experience.
Taqueria El Trompo Mayor
Mick Jagger got food from the Taqueria El Tromp Mayor taco truck in Austin before performing at a concert. He played to huge crowds at the Circuit of the Americas in November 2021 and spent time going around the city during his stop. One of the places he went by was the famous taco truck, which serves up authentic al pastor meat and gets a mention on lists of best al pastor meat in the city. The restaurant didn't share what Jagger ordered. Given its reputation as a hot spot for al pastor meat tacos, we sure hope he gave this culinary delight a try.
Al pastor meat is cooked on a spit, then cut off and grilled for extra char. At Taqueria El Tromp Mayor, it's served with pineapple, cilantro, and onion on made-from-scratch corn tortillas. While the taco truck is parked at an auto repair shop by the Austin airport rather than a hip, trendy downtown area, the food is authentically Austin.
Tick Tock Diner
The visit to Tick Tock Diner in New Jersey from Stones frontman Mick Jagger was so notable that the diner ended up making a sandwich named for him. He even gave it a shout out during the band's performance later that week at the concert at MetLife.
Jagger first visited Tick Tock Diner in 2019, but wanted to go back in summer 2024 when he was in the area again for a show. During this second visit, he discovered they now had a "Mick Jagger" breakfast sandwich on the menu. It's made with Taylor ham, egg, and cheese, an iconic sandwich favorite in New Jersey. The Mick Jagger comes with a side of disco fries, which are covered in brown gravy and mozzarella cheese.
The restaurant has been open since 1948, so getting a spot on the menu is a true achievement for Jagger. When he shouted out the restaurant, he shared that he planned to go by while in Jersey to visit again. Back in 2019, the band also ordered a to-go order of sloppy joes, so you can give either a try and eat just what the legendary rockers enjoyed.
Commander's Palace
Commander's Place in New Orleans enjoyed a visit from Mick Jagger and a few friends during the city's 2024 Jazz & Heritage Festival. It provided all the soul and spirit unique to The Big Easy, which was one reason they said they wanted to give the iconic Commander's Place a try. The restaurant has been around since 1893 and serves authentic Creole-style cuisine. Chef Meg Bickford prioritizes sourcing as many ingredients from the area as possible, so it's the perfect place to get a taste not just of New Orleans cooking but even Louisiana seafood, veggies, and meat.
Jagger and his table ordered gumbo, a staple of New Orleans food, as well as shrimp and tasso dish (that you can replicate at home using the Commander's Place recipe). The chef also sent out a soft shell crab special and a selection of desserts at the end of dinner. Jagger enjoyed the meal so much that he gifted her tickets to the show two days later. She made it to the show to see the band jam out with other artists during Jazz Fest.
Brindille
Mick Jagger stopped by Brindille, a French eatery in Chicago, in 2018. He wasn't there for a tour, but instead went to the Windy City for a personal trip. While in the city, he went to a few restaurants but kept a low profile. At Brindille, he was looking for something nice without being stuffy and perused the menu, which was sent to a rep, before going by for a bite. Someone in the restaurant snapped a pic of Jagger and his guests as they waited for their meal, but for the most part, they managed to keep a low profile.
According to the restaurant, Jagger stayed for a few hours to enjoy a laid-back meal. The restaurant shared that he started with squash soup, then moved on to the Dover sole and drank a beer with his meal. The menu changes occasionally to reflect the most current ideas and innovations made by the chef, plus to highlight fantastic ingredients, but you can still get Dover sole and squash soup.
Spiaggia
Italian restaurant Spiaggia welcomed Mick Jagger during his trip to Chicago in 2018. He reportedly ate risotto, a rabbit entree with pancetta, polenta, and espresso carrots, and a Miele dessert made with honey. Spiaggia served upscale Italian cuisine and boasted a Michelin star, making it one of the top spots in the city for almost 40 years.
Unfortunately, Spiaggia closed back in 2021, so you'll have to look elsewhere in the Windy City to enjoy top Italian fare just like Jagger. Chef Joe Flamm, the Executive Chef at Spiaggia for six years, opened a new restaurant called Rose Mary, so you can still get a taste of the style of food inspired by the same chef. The menu is different, but there is a nice selection of risottos, so you can channel Mick Jagger if you stop in to enjoy a meal. Just be sure to make a reservation, since things can get busy.
Three Dots and Dash
Mick Jagger ended his 2018 Chicago trip with at Three Dots and Dash for a nightcap. This tiki-themed speakeasy-style restaurant and bar hosted the singer and some friends when he was in the city after getting a bite for dinner at Spiaggia. Reps said that Jagger and his party arrived around 11:30 pm and left around 1:00 am. Even though they didn't stay long, they managed to make their move on a shared drink. They went with the Treasure Chest, which serves between six and eight people and features a bottle of champagne. It's also made with long aged Venezuelan rum, passion fruit, guava, lemon, and tangerine.
At the time of his visit, the drink reportedly cost $385, but the current menu has it listed for $425. If you want to party like a rockstar, you'll need to shell out some big bucks for this pirate-y drink. Fortunately, there are plenty of single-serving drinks, plus a few group drinks that aren't as pricey, so you can still have a good time without breaking the bank.
España
Before his 2019 performance in Jacksonville, Mick Jagger stopped in to enjoy traditional Spanish and Portuguese fare at España. While the two cooking styles share a lot of similarities, España's menu includes some of the best-known dishes from both. Jagger's hotel called ahead of time and made sure that things were ready for the rocker and his group. The security detail was strict about no photos while they enjoyed some drinks and food, but they did upgrade España owner Roberto Pestana's wife tickets to their show that week. Even though Pestana wasn't able to go because he was busy at the restaurant, he reported that his wife was excited to see the band, especially after they had stopped by España.
Other celebrities like Fergie have also visited the Amelia Island restaurant, which opened back in 2004. While the rep didn't share what Jagger and his party ordered, we hope it was one of the famous paellas on the menu. They're prepared in imported traditional paella pans for the most authentic taste. There is also a nice selection of fresh seafood, tapas, and tasty desserts.
Giuseppe's Ritrovo
Giuseppe's Ritrovo in Columbus hosted two Stones members, frontman Mick Jagger and guitarist Ronnie Wood, back in 2015. Along with a few other members of their touring party, they enjoyed a calm dinner before a performance. They ended up at the restaurant after asking around for the best Italian food in the area. But their late-night meal didn't stay quiet for long, since word got out that the rockers were at Giuseppe's Ritrovo and crowds came into the restaurant and waited outside to catch a glimpse. Fortunately, everyone was happy just to be there and didn't approach or bother the musicians.
The restaurant didn't share what they ordered, but given Jagger's fondness for Italian restaurants and Giuseppe's Ritrovo's reputation as top Italian food in Columbus, it's safe to say it was something delicious. If you're dining at the restaurant, you can stick with traditional Italian favorites like chicken Milanese, branzino, lasanga, or pizza. The kitchen incorporates fresh ingredients and their own spin on dishes as well, so don't be afraid to try something new instead.
Lotus of Siam
Mick Jagger got a taste of Thai cuisine at Lotus of Siam, a restaurant in Las Vegas. He reportedly ordered a whole fish from the Northern Thai menu, along with a beer to drink. According to reports on the visit, Jagger wanted to try a Thai beer and went with Singha.
Lotus of Siam has gotten a lot of attention and accolades over the years while remaining true to its Northern Thai-style cuisine. Saipin Chutima is the owner and chef behind the restaurant's popular dishes, drawing on generations of family recipes from her own ancestors as well as her husband's. She won the James Beard Award, Best Chef in the Southwest, in 2011 for bringing Northern Thai food to Las Vegas diners for years. Compared to Bangkok Thai food, this type of cooking includes more fragrant spices and herbs. If you want to eat like Jagger, give the Chilean seabass a try.
Lo Stella Ristorante
Mick Jagger enjoyed homemade pasta at Lo Stella Ristorante in Denver after performing at a show in 2019. The small eatery in the Civic Center part of Denver. They didn't share what Jagger ordered, just that he had homemade pasta made by the owner, Allesandro Polo, who is a big Stones fan. In addition to paying his bill, Jagger left a guitar pick for the owner, who posted it to social media with a heartfelt thank you to the musician for stopping by.
Lo Stella Ristorante began 175 years ago in Portofino, Italy. You can get the same authentic Italian food in Denver from Polo, the 8th generation in his family to head Lo Stella. You can try any of the pasta dishes on the menu to get your own taste of homemade noodles from Lo Stella Ristorante. The tagliatelle Bolognese della Nonna Laura includes grandma's secret Bolognese sauce, while the spaghetti "alla Puppo" includes Nonno Puppo's marinara. If you want to follow exactly in Mick Jagger's famous footsteps, go with taglierini con gamberi, zucchini, e zafferano, which is homemade taglierini pasta in a saffron sauce with shrimp and zucchini.
Williams & Graham
Another Denver spot visited by Mick Jagger in 2019 is Williams & Graham. He went by the speakeasy-style bar to enjoy a drink, opting to keep a low profile in the bar's Reading Room, away from curious patrons. He brought a group, which included security to keep people from taking photos. There are plenty of inventive cocktails, plus classic favorites, on the drink menu but Jagger and his group stuck with New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA while at the bar.
Williams & Graham serves craft cocktails, wine, beer, and spirits, as well as a full menu of food. There is also a lengthy selection of non-alcoholic house drinks so you don't have to party like a rockstar to feel like one. You can come for an entire meal from appetizers to dessert or just a drink, like Jagger. Either way, Williams & Graham recommends making reservations since they can get pretty busy during peak times and nights.
Estimar
While traveling in Spain, Mick Jagger stopped by Estimar in Barcelona. The restaurant is famous as a destination for seafood lovers. Jagger and guitarist Ronnie Wood were in the city to promote the "Hackney Diamonds" album and wanted to get a taste of authentic Mediterranean seafood. He had reportedly enjoyed food from chef Rafa Zafra before, so selecting Estimar was likely an easy choice for the food lover. For dinner, he went with Palamós shrimp along with toast with butter, caviar, and other seafood favorites. Crayfish carpaccio, clams, and anchovies were also on the menu for the rocker's upscale dinner.
Estimar appears in the Michelin Guide to Barcelona and is known for serving some of the best seafood in the city in an intimate environment. Its prices are high, which may be a consideration if you want to show off some money moves like Jagger. A reservation is also recommended if you're set on getting a table. Dinner here is definitely an experience that you'll never forget.