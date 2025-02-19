One Fruit Gives You A Perfect Vegan Tuna Tartare

Tropical, refreshing, and satiating to boot, tuna tartare is a luxurious appetizer that's so tasty and opulent, everyone should try it once. But alas, tuna isn't suitable for everyone. For vegans, vegetarians, and those with seafood sensitivities, tuna tartare is off the table. That is, unless, you make watermelon tartare — the deceptively fishy dupe for the raw tuna dish.

Raw tuna and watermelon have almost nothing in common apart from color, but don't knock it until you try it. Watermelon tartare doesn't call for using the fruit in its freshest, sweetest form — it takes a little magic. When watermelon is sliced into bite-sized cubes and oven-roasted, it loses much of its water content and takes on a tender, dense, and surprisingly meaty texture that's a complete 180 from the crunchy, airy, and granulated consistency characteristic of the fresh fruit. Its familiar flavor dissipates in the oven, exchanging its candy-sweet essence for a smoky, caramelized taste that's more nuanced than its typically summery and sugary state.

Once it's done roasting, marinate the new-and-improved watermelon in bold flavors featuring ingredients inspired by the ocean, like furikake, soy sauce, and sea salt. After the roasted watermelon has soaked up the flavors of its marinade, it's ready for plating on a bed of sushi rice with your favorite veggie fixings and a splash of sauce or dollop of dressing. Succulent like the real stuff with a color as vibrant as bluefin tuna and a flavor that's deeper than the ocean itself, this tuna tartare dupe is almost too good to be true.