Stop Flaking Your Fish To Test Doneness

Cooking fish can be a challenge. On the one hand, most fillets cook quickly. On the other hand, overcooking is a definite possibility — and no one likes dried-out salmon or cod. One method of determining doneness involves taking a fork to the fish. If it flakes, it's ready. But is it actually overdone? According to Ryan Ratino, executive chef and owner of Hive Hospitality (Bresca; JÔNT; Maass at Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale; Omo by JÔNT; Ode by JÔNT; and Orion in Los Angeles), it definitely is.

Ratino told Chowhound that if the fish has been fully cooked in the oven, it's already too late for perfection. Instead he suggests using a meat thermometer and removing the fish before the internal temperature reaches the USDA-recommended 145 degrees Fahrenheit. This allows it to finish cooking away from the heat as it rests. After all, overcooking and cutting the fillet without resting it are two of the big mistakes to avoid when cooking fish.

Because fish can morph from moist to dry in a heartbeat, monitoring its progress is essential — particularly when it comes to thick steaks or fillets, and more expensive species. You can test for doneness by watching for the albumin — that white goo that oozes from the sides and top of the fish — but even that can be a sign that your fish is drying out. (You can brine your salmon if you're tired of the white stuff, but remember that albumin won't seep out.)