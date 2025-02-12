Does Shake Shack Serve Breakfast?

Known for its savory smash burgers and sweet, creamy milkshakes, Shake Shack is a fast-casual chain with over 500 locations across the U.S. and internationally. The restaurant's menu features an assortment of classic American foods like burgers, fried chicken, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, and sippable sweet treats. Shake Shack's offerings are most enjoyed for lunch and dinner, but its popularity begs the question — where's the breakfast menu?

Unfortunately, most Shake Shack locations don't offer breakfast for morning customers. However, a select few sell limited breakfast provisions. Shack Shacks that sell breakfast offer a humble menu boasting fast food morning meal must-haves. Although a fried egg-topped Shack Burger dripping with the eatery's special sauce sounds divine, its breakfast offerings only feature three simple egg sandwiches either sold plain with cheese or topped with bacon or sausage. Shake Shack breakfast also includes an option for a plain bagel with cream cheese or, to satisfy an early morning sweet tooth, a cinnamon sugar donut. Some locations also offer hash brown tots as a side. To wash it all down, Shake Shack's morning spread features coffee (drip and cold brew) and fresh-squeezed orange juice.