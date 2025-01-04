When To Use Fresh Vs Dry Pasta

A box of dried pasta is a must-have in any kitchen pantry for a few reasons. It's nonperishable, meaning as long as you can boil water, you'll always have food. Plus, a simple pasta dish with jarred sauce is the easiest of all homemade dinners — not to mention an affordable way to feed a family. You could even make the jarred store-bought sauce taste homemade with a few easy add-ins. But you might be tempted to buy fresh pasta at the store too, for the idea that it's supposedly better than the boxed version. Depending on the quality of ingredients, this might be true, but whether to use fresh or dried pasta actually has more to do with the sauce that you're going to be pairing it with.

Fresh pasta is extremely light and cooks in minutes. For that reason, it doesn't quite get that al dente bite that dried pasta can have. Pair lighter fresh pasta with a sauce that's equally lightweight and smooth to keep the dish balanced. Dried pasta takes longer to cook and is better for heartier, bulkier sauces because it has better structure when it cooks.