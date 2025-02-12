Does Aldi Accept Apple Pay?
There are many things to know before making your first trip to Aldi, but one of the most important is what forms of payment the retailer accepts. Outside of physical debit and credit cards, Apple Pay has become one of the most popular payment methods in the world, with 535.8 million users in 2024. However, not all stores, such as Walmart, accept Apple Pay. Fortunately, Aldi started accepting contactless forms of payment, including Apple Pay, back in 2017, just a year after it began accepting credit cards.
That said, Aldi currently doesn't accept Apple Pay for online payments, such as for orders placed for delivery or pickup. The store also doesn't accept checks and WIC benefits because the program only includes specific name-brand items, and Aldi's many in-house brands aren't covered. As long as you're shopping in-store, you can use Apple Pay at the checkout.
The good thing about using Apple Pay at Aldi is that it can be more convenient than a physical card because you just need your phone or watch; no digging through your wallet is required. However, this does mean you're at the mercy of whether or not your phone or the payment reader is working correctly. So it's a good idea to have a backup handy, just in case. The last thing you want is to be stuck at the checkout with no way to pay!
How to use Apple Pay at Aldi
If you want to use Apple Pay at Aldi to buy all of those items from the store's aisle of dreams that you absolutely didn't intend to pick up initially, then you'll need an iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch with Apple Pay set up on it. Once you have a card saved to Apple Pay, you can use it at the checkout by holding your chosen device close to the paypad reader.
When you get to the checkout, you'll need to open the Apple Wallet app and verify your identity by facial ID, passcode, or fingerprint, depending on your chosen security method. Your default card will then be displayed, but you can select any of the saved cards you have in the app.
After the card you want to pay with is selected, you can hold your phone, watch, or tablet up to the reader. You'll know the transaction is complete when a checkmark appears on your screen. Once you get in the habit of using it, Apple Pay can make checking out at Aldi even faster, and that's saying something, given how speedy the cashiers already are.