Does Aldi Accept Apple Pay?

There are many things to know before making your first trip to Aldi, but one of the most important is what forms of payment the retailer accepts. Outside of physical debit and credit cards, Apple Pay has become one of the most popular payment methods in the world, with 535.8 million users in 2024. However, not all stores, such as Walmart, accept Apple Pay. Fortunately, Aldi started accepting contactless forms of payment, including Apple Pay, back in 2017, just a year after it began accepting credit cards.

That said, Aldi currently doesn't accept Apple Pay for online payments, such as for orders placed for delivery or pickup. The store also doesn't accept checks and WIC benefits because the program only includes specific name-brand items, and Aldi's many in-house brands aren't covered. As long as you're shopping in-store, you can use Apple Pay at the checkout.

The good thing about using Apple Pay at Aldi is that it can be more convenient than a physical card because you just need your phone or watch; no digging through your wallet is required. However, this does mean you're at the mercy of whether or not your phone or the payment reader is working correctly. So it's a good idea to have a backup handy, just in case. The last thing you want is to be stuck at the checkout with no way to pay!