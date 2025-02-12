The New Trader Joe's Cookies That Are The Perfect Fit For Your Charcuterie Boards
For true Trader Joe's devotees, the calendar year really revolves around the store's seasonal and limited-edition snack releases. The grocery store chain has a snack for every craving and every season. While TJ's annual fall product lineup, composed of all things pumpkin spice, is widely anticipated, the other seasons also deliver a bountiful harvest of sweet and salty treats. The winter wonders don't end after the December holidays either. If you haven't tried them yet, take note: Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate & Almond Cookie Tiles should be the star of your charcuterie spread.
Whether you're dining with a date or keeping all the good snacks to yourself, you'll want to invite these crispy, crunchy cookies to your Valentine's Day festivities. Trader Joe's sleuths immediately spotted the new item, sharing their reviews online. The marbled cookies are light and airy, and aren't too overwhelming in sweetness. Plus, savory notes balance out the rich pieces of dark chocolate, making them perfect for pairing with cheese and other charcuterie board staples.
Combining TJ's cookie tiles with charcuterie essentials
Trader Joe's is infamous for its revolving array of creative dinners, dips, chips, snacks, and sweets. When it comes to sweet and savory starters, there's no shortage of charcuterie staples. To build the best board, there are five essential Trader Joe's cheeses your charcuterie spread needs. If you're still stumped, we have a ton of expert tips for creating balanced charcuterie boards. It's important to serve items with a range of textures and flavors, and be sure not to forget your sweet tooth. Fresh and dried fruit, jam, chocolate, spreads, and even cookies all deserve a place on your plate alongside the usual salty cold cuts, olives, pickles, and roasted nuts.
TJ's Dark Chocolate & Almond Cookie Tiles are sturdy enough for dipping into melted chocolate or preserves, and offer a blend of sweet and nutty flavor. Trader Joe's Butter Almond Thins, which are similar in taste and texture, are also flaky and subtly sweet. Pair them with fruit and cheese for an amalgam of irresistible flavors.