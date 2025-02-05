The FDA Sets Frozen Hushpuppy Recall To Highest Risk Level. What You Need To Know

Look out fritter fans and fish fry fanatics, a recall of the highest level has just been announced for several frozen hushpuppy products. The hushpuppies are made by Atkinson Milling Company. The recall extends to its hushpuppies with onion, and hushpuppies without onions. The items are being recalled due to undeclared milk content within the products. The recall is set to the highest risk level, as the undisclosed milk can pose the risk of serious injury or even death to those who are allergic to milk products. This follows another recall due to undisclosed milk from Quaker that was issued several weeks ago.

The error was discovered in November of last year, when the company was performing its own internal investigations. During this period, it was found that milk was not listed in the food's ingredients list. As of yet, there have been no adverse effects reported due to the contaminant. The impacted hushpuppies were sold through December 2, 2024. The recall impacts both Atkinson Milling Company's 1-pound and 2-pound 8-ounce bags of hushpuppies. These products were sold in West Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Virginia.