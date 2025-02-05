The FDA Sets Frozen Hushpuppy Recall To Highest Risk Level. What You Need To Know
Look out fritter fans and fish fry fanatics, a recall of the highest level has just been announced for several frozen hushpuppy products. The hushpuppies are made by Atkinson Milling Company. The recall extends to its hushpuppies with onion, and hushpuppies without onions. The items are being recalled due to undeclared milk content within the products. The recall is set to the highest risk level, as the undisclosed milk can pose the risk of serious injury or even death to those who are allergic to milk products. This follows another recall due to undisclosed milk from Quaker that was issued several weeks ago.
The error was discovered in November of last year, when the company was performing its own internal investigations. During this period, it was found that milk was not listed in the food's ingredients list. As of yet, there have been no adverse effects reported due to the contaminant. The impacted hushpuppies were sold through December 2, 2024. The recall impacts both Atkinson Milling Company's 1-pound and 2-pound 8-ounce bags of hushpuppies. These products were sold in West Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Virginia.
What to do
According to the FDA, recalled bags of Atkinson Milling Company's products can be identified by their UPC and "use by" dates. All lot codes are impacted by this recall. The UPC codes of impacted products are 0 72119 20718 2 for 1-pound bags of Hushpuppies with Onions, 0 72119 20305 4 for 2-pound 8-ounce bags of Hushpuppies with Onions, and 0 72119 20304 7 for 2-pound 8-ounce bags of Hushpuppies without onions.
Regarding the recall, Atkinson Milling Company issued the following statement: "Atkinson's takes allergies and food safety seriously. We are sorry for this oversight and will continue to make strides to prevent this from ever happening again. We are deeply appreciative of each and every one of our customers."
If you have purchased any of the impacted items, you can return the products to the place of purchase for a refund. If you have any further questions or concerns regarding this recall, you can call Atkinson Milling Company's consumer help line at the following number: 1-800-948-5707. The line is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.