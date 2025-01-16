Quaker Oats Issues Recall For Pancake And Waffle Mix Due To Allergens: What You Need To Know
Quaker Oats has just issued a recall for one of its products due to the presence of unlabeled allergens. The recall impacts the brand's Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake and Waffle Mix and so far only extends to certain 2-pound boxes of the product. This particular mix was recalled due to the potential presence of milk, which is not indicated on its packaging. The products were sold starting on November 18, 2024. Those who have and allergy, or are otherwise sensitive to milk, should not use the affected products.
The recalled items were sold across 11 states: Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Indiana, Kentucky Mississippi, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Utah. You can find identifying information regarding the recall on the FDA's website. No other products under the brand's label have been impacted by this recall. This recall does not impact Quaker's oatmeal or other cereal products. Unlike some of the biggest food recalls in U.S. history, so far, there have been no adverse reactions tied to this recall.
More information on the recall
The current announcement follows a 2023 recall by Quaker Oats, in which several products were recalled due to potential salmonella contamination. This lead to the closing of a Danville, Illinois, Quaker Oats plant in June 2024.
If you suspect that you may have purchased any impacted Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake and Waffle Mix, you should dispose of it immediately, or check the box for identifying information. Affected boxes were sold in 32 ox boxes and have a UPC of 30000 65040. The UPC can usually be found on the product's barcode. You may also identify the product by its code date, which is BBD SEP 13 25 P. This can be found on the top of the product's box.
If you would like to contact Quaker Oats with any questions or inquiries regarding this recall, you can call Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-407-2247. The line is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST from Monday to Friday.