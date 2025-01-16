Quaker Oats Issues Recall For Pancake And Waffle Mix Due To Allergens: What You Need To Know

Quaker Oats has just issued a recall for one of its products due to the presence of unlabeled allergens. The recall impacts the brand's Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake and Waffle Mix and so far only extends to certain 2-pound boxes of the product. This particular mix was recalled due to the potential presence of milk, which is not indicated on its packaging. The products were sold starting on November 18, 2024. Those who have and allergy, or are otherwise sensitive to milk, should not use the affected products.

The recalled items were sold across 11 states: Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Indiana, Kentucky Mississippi, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Utah. You can find identifying information regarding the recall on the FDA's website. No other products under the brand's label have been impacted by this recall. This recall does not impact Quaker's oatmeal or other cereal products. Unlike some of the biggest food recalls in U.S. history, so far, there have been no adverse reactions tied to this recall.