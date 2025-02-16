The Fishy Ingredient That May Be Hiding In Your Beer

Be in cases or schools, beer and fish travel in packs. Beyond that, fish don't have much in common with refreshing, bubbly, and intoxicating brews. That is, unless the beer is made with isinglass, a surprisingly common fish-derived ingredient used during the beer brewing process. Because isinglass doesn't have a strong or noticeable flavor of its own, you might not even know that it's hiding in your favorite beer.

Isinglass is a type of collagen derived from the swim bladders of fish. Swim bladders are internal organs that help fish control their buoyancy in water, but in brewing, they serve a much different purpose. Isinglass is used as a fining agent (a substance that removes impurities from liquids) to clarify beer by binding to unwanted particles like yeast, proteins, and sediment, causing them to sink to the bottom of the barrel or tank. More simply stated, beer is filtered through isinglass for a clearer, more polished, and less hazy appearance. Although isinglass is removed from the finished product, traces can remain, making isinglass fining problematic for vegan and vegetarian beer drinkers.