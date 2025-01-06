Is Beer Vegan?

Be it lagers or stouts, humans have been enjoying the comforts of ice-cold beer for over 6,000 years and counting. Intoxicating, tasty, and refreshing, this sharable libation is for everybody. Or is it? The vegan diet is a lifestyle dedicated to consuming only plant-based foods and beverages, which means vegans should be able to drink beer with their carnivorous counterparts. Surprisingly though, not all beer is vegan.

A barebones beer is made of water, hops, barley, and yeast, all of which are vegan foodstuffs. However, in the age of craft beers and flavor-infused brews, additional ingredients are often incorporated to infuse those hops with a trim of sophistication that appeals to the discerning drinker. However, those added ingredients aren't always plant-based. Some brews contain lactose — the sugar present in milk — to give it a smooth and creamy mouthfeel. Although it makes for a uniquely delicious sipping experience, it's not vegan-friendly. Other beers might contain gelatin, which is derived from animal collagen, to clarify the brew during the fining process. Bone char — animal bones that have been heated at high temperatures — is occasionally used to filter out any impurities in beer. Brews may also include honey as a sweetener, which isn't considered vegan because it is an animal byproduct. And watch out for milk or oyster stouts!