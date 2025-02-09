Why You Should Never Boil Store-Bought Gnocchi

Gnocchi, the northern Italian potato dumpling dish, can seem intimidating and time-consuming to make at home. Even worse, unlike fresh or dried pasta, pre-packaged, store-bought options leave something to be desired — especially when you're following the package instructions that say to boil the dumplings. That's why we're here to tell you to throw those directions away.

Although boiling store-bought gnocchi is speedy (it usually only takes a few minutes), it tastes distinctly stodgy. Unlike boiled pasta that you can often eat forkful after forkful, boiled gnocchi has a heavy consistency that will wear you out while you're eating and feel heavy afterward. Plus, as the potato and flour starches start to break down while boiling, your dumplings can get a little mushy, which isn't appealing to anybody.

Your best bet? Pan-frying gnocchi in a little bit of olive oil, butter, or both. While this method takes a little more time (around 10–15 minutes), the heat and fat will crisp the outer edges of your dumplings as they cook through. By the time they're golden brown, you'll have perfect potato bites that are pillow-soft on the inside and delightfully chewy on the outside. Once cooked, you can season and sauce the gnocchi directly in the pan before plating. With just a few more minutes and more direct heat, your store-bought gnocchi will transform from slimy to sublime.