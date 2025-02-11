Why Is There Plastic Grass In Sushi, Anyway?

One of the appeals of well-made sushi is the care in its preparation and presentation. From a perfectly sliced piece of toro to very specific plating protocol, the visual elements involved in serving sashimi or sushi aren't just attractive; they serve important purposes in enhancing the meal. For example, the white space of an empty plate around a piece of sushi helps draw attention to the fish, while the colors and flavors of different fish influence how pieces are plated and eaten (knowing how to savor different fish in the right order is a pro tip when it comes to eating sushi).

But what about that little green piece of plastic grass that shows up in a grocery store bento box, takeout orders, and sometimes even on a high-priced restaurant platter? Is it just decorative, or some sort of remnant tradition from days gone by? Actually, it's both — and more.

The original form of this unique garnish with decoratively cut jagged edges served multiple functions on a plate or box. The modern, vibrantly verdant plastic decoration mimics the fresh leaves from bamboo or other plants that were first used during the late Edo period (1600 to 1867) in Japan and are still common in nicer restaurants. Apart from adding a touch of color, one of its most important functions is separating the different pieces of food and their flavors in a multi-course bento box. You may hear that green sliver of plastic called bento grass, sushi grass, or baran, after one of the leaves that are commonly used.