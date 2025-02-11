Your Favorite Cocktail Could Also Be The Secret Marinade For Juicy Chicken

If you're a cocktail lover, you may crave the flavor of your go-to drink. Maybe that's the subtle sweetness and orange of a whiskey Old Fashioned, or the bitterness and herbal quality of a good Negroni. But who decided the only way to experience these delicious profiles is in drink form?

Fortunately, creative cooks out there have extrapolated, borrowing the elements of beloved drinks for edible dishes, and one that stands out is margarita chicken. The fact that this works so well may not be a surprise; the sweet, tart, and citrusy components of a perfect margarita recipe can easily translate to an ideal marinade when combined with a few other basic ingredients. Given that a marinating liquid is designed to infuse your meat with seasoning while also tenderizing — promoting that beautiful, tasty browning, and locking in those all-important juices — you can expect not only a tasty, cocktail-inspired flavor, but a chicken dish that will never be disappointingly dry.

It's also a super simple process to pull off this cocktail-spiked marinade — you can actually even use that bottle of margarita mix hiding in your bar as a starting point. Add some additional lime or citrus juice (about three tablespoons to 12 ounces of the pre-made mix), and from there, a bartender's choice of flavorings.