What Is The Most Expensive Soy Sauce And How Is It Made?

For sushi or a veggie stir-fry, it's easy enough to head to most grocery stores and pick up a bottle of soy sauce without glancing at the price tag. Basic ingredients like soybeans, wheat, water, and salt make the base of soy sauce, so it's logical that this seasoning and condiment wouldn't surpass a few dollars. But if you add 38 years of aging and traditional techniques tracing back to the Edo period, you can find yourself looking at a $182 price tag for a 55 ml bottle.

The world's most expensive soy sauce comes from Kamebishi, a soy sauce brewery based in Higashikagawa, Japan, operating since 1753. The brewery was founded by Lord and samurai Iyemon and continues to be owned and operated by his descendants, the Okada family. They are the only soy sauce producer that uses the time-consuming and labor-intensive mushiro koji method — more on what this is this later.

All soy sauce is aged, but typically for only a few months. The umami flavor normally found in soy sauce is amplified after 38 years of aging, resulting in an incredibly rich sauce with woody, toasted, floral, and fruity notes, with some flavors similar to balsamic vinegar. The 18th generation owner of Kamebishi, Kaori Okada, shared in a Business Insider video that the lactic acid fermentation process produces five flavors — sweet, sour, bitter, salty, and umami — and soy sauce is the result of the balance of these flavors.