The Trader Joe's Snack Made For Spice-Lovers
Trader Joe's is a wonderland for those who like to nibble on a little something between meals. And while there are many entries competing for the store's best snacks for any craving, there is one product with a dedicated following of spice-seekers: Trader Joe's Chili & Lime Flavored Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. These spicy-citrusy bites are made from naturally sweet stone ground yellow corn masa, and thanks to their unique rolled shape and frying process, along with the fact that they are thicker-cut than the usual style of tortilla chips, these come out extra crisp compared to some other snacking options.
The chain's website describes them as "tastefully tangy" and "definitely spicy," but emphasizes that developers exercised some restraint so they aren't so overwhelmingly hot that you'll need to cease snacking. The lime flavor gets a boost from a little citric acid and sugar, and spices like onion powder round out the flavor profile lending aromatics and complexity. Fans of these chips are effusive about their flavor being superior to similar products (yes, even Takis), while also reporting a more substantial crunch factor. They're also conveniently gluten-free, which makes them a great addition to a group setting in which you may not know everyone's dietary needs.
Ways to enjoy this naturally colorful snack
For lovers of similar snacks, these rolled tortilla chips may look familiar, but in those other cases, the eye-catching reddish-orange hue is often the result of red and yellow dyes. The color of these Trader Joe's chips, on the other hand, comes from all-natural sources (like paprika and turmeric extracts, along with vegetable juice concentrate), which may add another point to the pro column for label-reading snack-lovers.
When it comes time to crush a bag of these treats, guacamole offers a creamy counterpoint, but you can also opt for another Trader Joe's product like garlicky hummus, Everything But the Bagel dip, or even garlic spread-dip, a store staple that you may have used to transform your flatbreads, but can be easily repurposed as a dip. You can pair this snack service with a cold beer or an icy margarita to cool things down, and if you wake up with a craving, you can even convert these tortilla chips into the base of a spicy chilaquiles at breakfast time.
A bag of these bites will set you back $3 for 9 ounces. And while there are some items you should never buy at Trader Joe's, if you catch a glimpse of these spicy crisps, you might want to stock up.