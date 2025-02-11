The Trader Joe's Snack Made For Spice-Lovers

For lovers of similar snacks, these rolled tortilla chips may look familiar, but in those other cases, the eye-catching reddish-orange hue is often the result of red and yellow dyes. The color of these Trader Joe's chips, on the other hand, comes from all-natural sources (like paprika and turmeric extracts, along with vegetable juice concentrate), which may add another point to the pro column for label-reading snack-lovers.

When it comes time to crush a bag of these treats, guacamole offers a creamy counterpoint, but you can also opt for another Trader Joe's product like garlicky hummus, Everything But the Bagel dip, or even garlic spread-dip, a store staple that you may have used to transform your flatbreads, but can be easily repurposed as a dip. You can pair this snack service with a cold beer or an icy margarita to cool things down, and if you wake up with a craving, you can even convert these tortilla chips into the base of a spicy chilaquiles at breakfast time.

A bag of these bites will set you back $3 for 9 ounces. And while there are some items you should never buy at Trader Joe's, if you catch a glimpse of these spicy crisps, you might want to stock up.