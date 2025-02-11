The Right Way To Store Fresh Pasta

Fresh pasta is a double-edged sword. It is a relatively quick way to win the sense of achievement that comes from making something from scratch with your own two hands. It is also the rare item that you can create right at home and enjoy at its immediate peak. And it is actually more noticeably delicious than most store-bought "fresh" varieties. But, although you can make some fresh pasta varieties with just two ingredients, it can also be a pain to prepare (so much cranking!). All that flour makes a mess, and it sure doesn't stay so fresh forever. To really get the most out of all that hard work and extend your enjoyment of the fruits of your labor, you have to store fresh pasta the right way.

Your beautiful noods will begin drying out the moment they transform from dough blob to magnificent strands of spaghetti, fettuccine, and linguine, so you'll need a storage plan right away. Refrigeration is best if you want to finish fresh pasta within a couple of days. You needn't do much more than transfer the pasta into any old resealable container in this case, but don't get overly ambitious: You'll have to toss it as day three rolls around. Freezing buys you more time, as it usually does. Plastic-bagged or otherwise sealed portions can stay frozen for months. There's also a third, somewhat common storing path that is best avoided.