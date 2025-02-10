The Vital Step You Should Never Skip When Baking With Marshmallows

What do s'mores, rocky road ice cream and once-luxurious, now-cringeworthy ambrosia salad all have in common? Marshmallows, of course! Made up of sugar, an emulsifier (such as gelatin), and flavoring, marshmallows are a uniquely textured treat that can add a nice gooeyness or puffiness to your favorite baked goods. And, while you can find a variety of sizes, colors and flavors on grocery store shelves, it's not too difficult to make your own marshmallows with just three ingredients. However, baking with marshmallows can be a challenge. If you've ever roasted marshmallows for s'mores, you'll know all too well how easy it is to turn your marshmallows into charred bites of bitterness. While you're unlikely to be cooking marshmallows over an open flame when making cookies and brownies, it's still easy to overheat marshmallows, ruining both the flavor and texture. Think sticky and brittle instead of light and fluffy.

On the other hand, many a baker, upon opening the oven to reveal a fresh batch of marshmallow-studded baked goods, has been dismayed to discover that the marshmallows have entirely disappeared, leaving behind disappointing holes where they expected delightful puffs. Thankfully, if you really want to mix marshmallows into your chunky cookies or other baked desserts, you do have a couple options. A simple one is to freeze the marshmallows prior to adding them to the batter. This hardens the outside which, combined with the lowered temperature, protects them from melting too quickly in the heat.