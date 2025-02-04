What Ina Garten Really Thinks About Canned Soup

One of Ina Garten's most iconic lines, as loyal fans will know, is "store-bought is fine." While the culinary icon is no stranger to whipping up homemade creations of her own, she strives to be approachable with her recipes and often uses store-bought ingredients in her recipes. (Like Rao's jarred marinara sauce, for example.) The swaps save her time before hosting, and she often encourages her viewers to do the same. (As long as the switch doesn't sacrifice flavor.)

As Garten shared with TODAY, however, there is one store-bought item she claims she would never buy, and that is canned soup. Similar to her aversion to aerosol whipped cream, The Barefoot Contessa doesn't seem to find these commercially made products reliable. For starters, it can be difficult to determine just how long they've been languishing on the shelf. Even if the best-by date on canned soup is years away, the ingredients within inevitably wither with time, taking on mushy textures and losing essential flavors. To keep those vegetables fresh, these soups are typically high in sodium, too; if they haven't gone bland, they could be overly salty instead. So, even if these meals are convenient in a pinch, these tradeoffs mean even lovers of store-bought items like Garten steer clear.