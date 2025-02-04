What It Means When A Recipe Says To Slice Lengthwise Or Crosswise

Sometimes, recipes use terms that the regular person may not recognize compared to a seasoned cook. The difference between a pinch and a dash could make or break a recipe for a beginner chef. Similarly, the terms "lengthwise" and "crosswise" may not be in a non-cook's common vernacular, causing for a confused internet search in the middle of a cooking session.

Well, for a novice cook: Great news! The difference is actually fairly simple. When cutting something "lengthwise," a general rule is to cut vertically. And for "crosswise," the opposite: Horizontally slice through the middle. However, some issues may arise when the lengthwise vs crosswise debate is less obvious, like with circular fruits and vegetables. For instances like this, lengthwise cuts should be from one end to the other (like the root to the bud). Crosswise cuts should encompass the circumference of the product.