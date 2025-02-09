Can You Really Make Caramel Corn In Your Air Fryer?

The only thing better than buttery movie theater popcorn is sweet popcorn — caramel corn, to be specific. At once salty and sweet and brittle and fluffy, caramel corn is a timeless, brown-sugar-kissed treat that rivals the savory stuff. The only short side of caramel corn is that it can be tedious to make. Homemade caramel corn calls for popping kernels and baking them in a caramel sauce made by reducing sugar, salt, corn syrup, and butter. The obvious solution for simplifying recipes is almost always the air fryer. The appliance works twice as fast as a conventional oven while saving you money on your electric bill. Despite its convenience, though, air-frying caramel corn isn't the most practical way to prepare this treat.

Although some online recipes suggest that you can make the popcorn, caramel sauce, and final baked product in an air fryer, it won't yield the highest quality results and the process has the potential to damage your cookware. The high-speed circulating air inside the appliance can blow the lightweight popcorn kernels around, leading to an unevenly distributed caramel coating. That sticky caramel goodness can also drip through the air fryer basket, potentially burning and almost certainly leaving behind a mess that can jack up future air fryer creations and compromise the mechanisms of the appliance's functionality. While there are plenty of tips for cleaning air fryers, we have some to help you make air-fried caramel corn while reducing the time spent tidying up afterward.