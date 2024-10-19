Here's How Buying An Air Fryer Can Actually Help You Save Money

Even if you cook and eat meals at home and participate in free hobbies, the current cost of living is hard to keep up with. This widespread financial burden affects millions of Americans daily, facilitating the need for not-so-obvious money-saving habits. Enter air fryers — the wallet-friendly kitchen gadget that makes cooking easier while simultaneously lowering your energy bill.

Not only do air fryers require less time to preheat compared to standard ovens, but they also cook food twice as fast, reducing the amount of energy required to power them. Even when you run an air fryer for the same duration as an oven, the former still uses less energy than the latter. The less energy you use in the kitchen, the less you pay when the monthly electric bill comes around. More specifically, if you look at the wattage pulled by an air fryer versus that of an oven, you'll find that an air fryer costs around 25 cents per hour to run, compared to 40 cents for a gas oven and 52 cents for an electric oven.

From ovens to deep fryers, toaster ovens and skillets, air fryers can replace several kitchen appliances, making them practical and versatile money-saving gadgets. Not to mention that they require very little oil to effectively cook food, thereby reducing the frequency at which you need to re-up on your favorite cooking oils. If you purchase a high-quality air fryer and commit to careful cleaning and maintenance, it can last for up to four years before needing replacement.