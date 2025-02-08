Are 'Vine-Ripened' Tomatoes Better Or Just A Marketing Scheme?

You've likely seen the term "vine-ripened" as a way of describing some tomatoes at the grocery store. Perhaps it conjures up an image of plump red tomatoes on a sun-drenched vine, which will make the best tomato sandwich or taste absolutely delectable in salsa. If this is what you picture when you see "vine-ripened" as an adjective, unfortunately, as with many other "natural"-sounding products, it's not the whole story. It turns out that "vine-ripened" is arguably more of a marketing term than a good description of how such tomatoes are grown.

So, what does "vine-ripened" mean? The term can be applied to tomatoes that are picked when they hit the so-called "breaker" stage, which is the point when they're just starting to show signs of ripening from green to red. A tomato at the breaker stage will just start to be tinged with yellow. As long as these tomatoes are kept reasonably warm, they'll ripen over time without the need for additional hormones.

This can be contrasted with the other main method of tomato harvesting for grocery stores: picking firm completely green tomatoes and treating them with a hormone, ethylene. That hormone promotes ripening — tomatoes produce this hormone themselves, but this process uses more ethylene to speed things up. Vine-ripened tomatoes tend to cost more, but it's not just because of the nice-sounding description — because they're riper and untreated, they're more delicate and need to be transported more carefully, which also helps push up the cost.