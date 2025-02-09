How To Thicken Milk Without Burning It

Whether you're trying to make a creamy sauce or homemade sweetened condensed milk (which is the key to a ton of delicious recipes), thickening milk is a valuable culinary skill to keep in your back pocket. One of the most common ways to thicken milk is to heat it up over the stove, but this can be an unexpectedly difficult process, especially for new cooks. Milk and other dairy products are very sensitive to heat and can quickly burn or separate if you don't keep a careful eye on the saucepan and stir it constantly. Fortunately, there are several methods to thicken milk that don't run the risk of scalding it. A simple way to thicken milk is to add other ingredients, such as egg yolks or cheese.

If you're thickening milk to make a creamy base, such as for ice cream, adding in egg yolks is your best bet at reaching the right consistency. Whisk together some egg yolks, then mix in about a cup of milk so the blend doesn't separate. Pour more milk into the mixture until it reaches the desired texture.