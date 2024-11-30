Why Some Dairy-Free Boba Teas Aren't Vegan

Boba shops are known for their ease of customizability, with self-serve order screens making it easy to choose your ice quantity, sweetness level, tea flavor, boba variety, and additional toppings. They're the perfect choice for a group of friends with different tastes or for anyone who's just a little bit picky. Unfortunately, though, customizing them to fit certain dietary preferences can be a little more complicated.

There are two main types of boba drinks offered at most shops: milk tea and fruit tea. Fruit tea is akin to sweetened iced tea, often flavored with peach, mango, or lychee. Meanwhile, milk tea takes the green or black tea of your choice and mixes it with milk — all pretty self-explanatory. Some shops use fresh milk, while others use milk powder (a shelf-stable version of the food that doesn't expire), which won't make much of a difference taste-wise, but does make a difference if you're vegan or on a dairy-free diet.

Shops that use fresh milk may be able to swap it out for a non-dairy version, like soy or almond milk. But for ones that use powdered milk, the alternatives available are often lactose-free without being dairy-free, meaning they're not vegan and could still be harmful to people who avoid dairy for dietary reasons. If you're vegan, you should also be cautious of certain topping options, such as jelly, that may include gelatin.