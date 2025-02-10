Achieve Better Browning In Your Air Fryer With A Sweet Little Trick

The air fryer had a major rise in popularity in the late 2010s. They were flying off the shelves due to their ability to give foods a crispy, delicious texture without the use of oil, and they are still a popular kitchen appliance today. These days, you can air fry just about anything, from a hot sandwich to a number of desserts. While this small appliance is perfect for giving foods a crispy exterior, sometimes a dish needs a little help getting that deep brown color. The secret for better browning? Add some sugar into the mix.

Sugar comes in all different forms, so you don't necessarily have to take a spoonful of the granulated stuff and brush it over your food (though, you technically can). Rather, you can add depth of flavor to a dish while also improving its browning by glazing the food with something like honey, molasses, or even a little syrup. Depending on what you're cooking, fruit preserves would work as well, and if you want a tangy-sweet combination, go for some honey mustard. All of these ingredients contain sugar, which helps foods brown thanks to something called the Maillard reaction.