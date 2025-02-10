Achieve Better Browning In Your Air Fryer With A Sweet Little Trick
The air fryer had a major rise in popularity in the late 2010s. They were flying off the shelves due to their ability to give foods a crispy, delicious texture without the use of oil, and they are still a popular kitchen appliance today. These days, you can air fry just about anything, from a hot sandwich to a number of desserts. While this small appliance is perfect for giving foods a crispy exterior, sometimes a dish needs a little help getting that deep brown color. The secret for better browning? Add some sugar into the mix.
Sugar comes in all different forms, so you don't necessarily have to take a spoonful of the granulated stuff and brush it over your food (though, you technically can). Rather, you can add depth of flavor to a dish while also improving its browning by glazing the food with something like honey, molasses, or even a little syrup. Depending on what you're cooking, fruit preserves would work as well, and if you want a tangy-sweet combination, go for some honey mustard. All of these ingredients contain sugar, which helps foods brown thanks to something called the Maillard reaction.
Sugar is the secret to better browning
Next time you want to air fry some chicken thighs, coat the exterior in a little honey. As the sugar interacts with the heat, the Maillard reaction takes place — a scientific term for the slew of chemical reactions that occur on the food's surface as its proteins and sugars get hot. The sugar begins to caramelize, giving a deep, rich flavor and color to a dish. It's the reason caramelized onions look and taste so different from fresh ones.
You just need a light coating of a sugary substance in order for this to work. Brush something like honey or molasses over your chicken (or whatever you're cooking that you'd like to brown), and cook it as normal. You'll notice the difference between foods cooked with the sugary addition and without, thanks to the caramelization process. It's an easy trick using something you probably already have in the house.