The Asian Root Vegetable Behind Plant-Based Shrimp

In our modern world of meat alternatives, we can eat carrot-based bacon, jack fruit-based pulled pork BBQ, and hot dogs made from seitan. So, what should we be using for shrimp? Seafood as a whole can be trickier to imitate for vegan alternatives — fish fillets, lobster, and shrimp tend to have a more delicate texture and flavor than meat. It's easy enough to grind up beans, vegetables, and spices to make a pretty good animal-free patty, but seafood takes a bit more creativity. Hearts of palm can make a solid lobster dupe, but shrimp can be tougher to nail. Enter konjac root, the secret ingredient for making plant-based shrimp.

Konjac is not a root vegetable you'll see in the standard American grocery store next to the beets. It is native to Asia, particularly in the areas of China, Japan, and Southeast Asia. In this region, it's used for both medicinal and culinary purposes. It is most commonly boiled down and made into a jelly-like, flavorless block, which is seasoned and eaten solo or added to desserts and soups. The powder or flour made from konjac can also be used to make noodles. What makes this product nutritious is something called glucomannan, a water-soluble fiber that can aid digestion, improve gut health, and make you feel full for longer.

The raw root vegetable is kind of an ugly duckling. It has a gnarled and bumpy exterior with dirt-colored skin, almost looking like a darker version of celeriac root or a more textured potato. Although it's not stocked in the produce section, you will see this root used in low-carb, keto, and gluten-free products. You may have seen products called "miracle noodles" — these are no-carb noodles made from the konjac root.