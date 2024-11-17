The Smart Way To Navigate A Grocery Store When You're Buying Big Items
We've all got our grocery store hacks. But whether you're shopping at Costco or picking up cases of soda and water at the local grocery store, buying big, bulky items can create cart chaos that will derail the most tried and true hack. Knowing the best way to tackle the issue can make your trip to the store a much smoother experience.
There are lots of ways to make your shopping experience easier, like avoiding the worst day to visit the grocery store, but the key to smart shopping is grocery store navigation. And the solution is to start with the big stuff. Begin your approach with a little pre-planning — before you even grab your cart — by knowing what you plan to buy and where to find it in the store. It's no secret that grocery stores put certain products at eye-level, so avoiding this trick and knowing where to find your large items will help you tackle them first, getting them into the bottom of your cart before you even tackle anything else.
A few easy techniques will maximize your shopping experience
Placing large items in the cart first makes sure there is plenty of room to pile things on top without crushing smaller, delicate items like eggs, tomatoes, and bread. (Insider tip: Don't be afraid to grab a second cart if you need it to make sure everything fits!) Once that is out of the way, you can start tackling other issues like selecting canned and dried goods first, then heading over to the produce section.
Once you've got that all handled, refrigerated items like meats and dairy should be next, followed by frozen goods right before you head to the checkout, so they have the least amount of time possible before you can get them into your fridge and freezer at home. For something we have to do so regularly, it's worth putting in the effort to make things a bit easier. With the shopping handled like a pro, you can get on with the important stuff, like getting creative with the ingredients you just purchased and making amazing meals to enjoy with your loved ones.