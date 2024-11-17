The Smart Way To Navigate A Grocery Store When You're Buying Big Items

We've all got our grocery store hacks. But whether you're shopping at Costco or picking up cases of soda and water at the local grocery store, buying big, bulky items can create cart chaos that will derail the most tried and true hack. Knowing the best way to tackle the issue can make your trip to the store a much smoother experience.

There are lots of ways to make your shopping experience easier, like avoiding the worst day to visit the grocery store, but the key to smart shopping is grocery store navigation. And the solution is to start with the big stuff. Begin your approach with a little pre-planning — before you even grab your cart — by knowing what you plan to buy and where to find it in the store. It's no secret that grocery stores put certain products at eye-level, so avoiding this trick and knowing where to find your large items will help you tackle them first, getting them into the bottom of your cart before you even tackle anything else.