What Sets Longhorn-Style Cheese Apart From Colby

Cheddar, Stilton, chèvre (the unique cheese you need on your next charcuterie board), camembert — apart from making your mouth water, the different types of cheese available are enough to make your head spin. But some of them are a little more straightforward than others. Longhorn-style cheese, for example, is often mistaken for being the same thing as Colby, and it's time to set the record straight.

Colby cheese, which was first created in 1885 in a small Wisconsin town named Colby, is semi-hard cheese made from cow's milk that is moist and creamy with a mild taste. With a beautiful orange color, this cheese's popularity is eclipsed only by its incredible versatility, as it can be used in a variety of ways — like slicing it for burgers or sandwiches, cubing it for a stunning cheese board, shredding it on top of a salad, or mixing it into a casserole for a deliciously melty concoction. And to top it off, it also comes in different shapes, like a brick, a wheel, and even a longhorn.