The Last Meal Amelia Earhart Ate On Her Final Flight

Amelia Earhart's snacks all had to have three things in common: nutrition, of course — the snacks had to keep her full and alert — but they also had to weigh as little as possible and be easy to eat. In addition to the raisins and eggs, Earhart also packed some classic chocolate bars, likely for a little sugar boost or just as a moment of indulgence.

Tomato juice was a big one for Earhart, too, because it could be eaten cold or hot. "Tomato juice is my favorite 'working' beverage, and food too," Earhart said in a radio interview before her trip, according to NPR. "In colder weather, it may be heated and kept hot in a thermos." The last meal she ate while flying would have been one of these simple snacks.

Earhart's snacks would be light when she traveled, because she planned to eat bigger, more filling dinners when she landed in various parts of the world. However, one of the last times she was seen, Earhart reportedly looked exhausted and emaciated, according to "The Sound of Wings," a biography about Earhart's journey.