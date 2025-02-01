Ina Garten's 4-Ingredient Breakfast Soda Is Delightfully Refreshing

Celebrity chef, TV host, and cookbook author Ina Garten is always generous with her expert opinions. Whether you've attempted one of the Barefoot Contessa's desserts, followed her special fried chicken tip, or taken her advice to make ricotta cheese from scratch, Garten has helped enhance so many elements of her fans' cooking repertoires.

Yet her bag of tricks is deep, and it includes a bevy of beverages, too. If you're the type to entertain for brunch, one of her favorites is ideal as a refreshing morning sipper — or if you're in the market for a nonalcoholic mocktail that's tart and tasty anytime of the day. In a Food Network video from "Barefoot Contess," Garten whips up a fizzy drink she refers to as a breakfast soda with just four ingredients — pomegranate juice, freshly squeezed lime juice, sugar, and sparkling water. "I always want to make something special to drink for a party, but you can't have cocktails for breakfast" she says, adding that the drink is "so easy to make, and so delicious ... it's also actually good for you."

The combination comes together in just minutes and has a beautiful dark red hue that makes for a delightful presentation. The tartness of the pomegranate and lime is tempered by a subtle sweetness from the sugar, and the effervescence gives a celebratory air to start the day.