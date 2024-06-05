Ina Garten's Special Fried Chicken Tip For Breezy 4th Of July Cooking

Cooking for a Fourth of July party comes with great responsibility, especially if you're frying poultry. After all, preparing irresistibly crispy fried chicken can be a handful. The recipe might not be complicated, but the process can be messy and time-consuming — and the last thing you want is to end up stuck in the kitchen all day making batch after batch. Fortunately, chef and cookbook author Ina Garten has a special fried chicken tip to ensure you spend time basking in the sun and watching fireworks rather than cooking on Independence Day.

The Barefoot Contessa, whose culinary career and nickname stem from her specialty Hamptons grocery store, is an expert at simplifying cooking on special occasions. She often approaches parties with a "make-ahead" philosophy, creating recipes that are easy to prepare in advance or tackle in stages. The result is more time spent having fun with friends and family than stressing out over the menu — every host's dream. For fried chicken, Garten has a tried-and-tested strategy to split up the cooking.

When preparing her favorite crowd-friendly fried chicken, she fries it first to achieve the perfect crisp and golden brown color, then pops it in the oven before guests arrive to finish cooking. Breaking up the process means less cleanup and better flexibility with timing, so you can focus more on enjoying your Fourth of July party than preparing for it.

