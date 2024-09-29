Accidentally Overcook Your Chicken? Make Salad Instead

It's happened to the best of us. At some point, you've probably overcooked your chicken and ended up with dry and bland poultry, but you can avoid this with one simple swap. However, there is a way to salvage your dry bird by turning it into chicken salad instead. It may not be what you envisioned when you set out to prepare chicken, but it fixes your problem without wasting a bunch of food by dumping it in the trash and starting over.

Being a good cook requires practice, and it can take several unsuccessful attempts at cooking a piece of meat before you get that perfect, juicy bite you're striving for. Or you can skip the trial and error and learn the best-kept secrets of culinary school.

Nevertheless, chicken is lean, so it lacks extra fat that can help keep it from drying out. When cooked, the muscle proteins in the chicken contract and expel moisture. Cooking it for too long or with heat that is too high makes this process happen quicker, and before you know it, your poultry is seemingly ruined. Chicken salad to the rescue!