Does Five Guys Serve Breakfast?
When people think of Five Guys, they think of delicious burgers and loaded fries. The burger chain may not receive as much love as competitors such as McDonald's, but its secret menu items and huge amount of toppings make it easy to see why it's a favorite for many. Recently, the chain implemented something new and rather unexpected: breakfast.
Back in 2019, Five Guys announced a menu of breakfast sandwiches set to run from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. However, it was only implemented at a limited number of locations in the U.K. It's still in the U.K. today, plus Washington D.C. and a handful of airports. It might not be the first place that comes to mind for breakfast, but the options at Five Guys are pretty hearty and filling if you can find them.
Breakfast at Five Guys
When Five Guys initially started serving breakfast, the menu consisted of four sandwiches. All the sandwiches had a base of eggs, cheese, and bacon with some additional toppings to differentiate each option, but the best part about breakfast at Five Guys is that each item can be combined with fries or various toppings and sauces. The additional fillings and sauces are free of charge, but combining the meal with fries has additional costs. Five Guys even serves coffee with its breakfast menu, making it a comprehensive morning meal experience.
Unfortunately, this breakfast menu is quite limited and it seems there are no intentions from the chain to expand the menu anytime soon. There's also no indication that Five Guys intends to bring breakfast to more locations, either in the U.K. or the U.S.