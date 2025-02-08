Does Five Guys Serve Breakfast?

When people think of Five Guys, they think of delicious burgers and loaded fries. The burger chain may not receive as much love as competitors such as McDonald's, but its secret menu items and huge amount of toppings make it easy to see why it's a favorite for many. Recently, the chain implemented something new and rather unexpected: breakfast.

Back in 2019, Five Guys announced a menu of breakfast sandwiches set to run from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. However, it was only implemented at a limited number of locations in the U.K. It's still in the U.K. today, plus Washington D.C. and a handful of airports. It might not be the first place that comes to mind for breakfast, but the options at Five Guys are pretty hearty and filling if you can find them.