The Secret To Ordering Loaded Fries At Five Guys
Five Guys fries are some of the best fast-food french fries around. Gloriously golden and double-cooked to perfection, they're crispy enough to withstand a monsoon of toppings and still keep that satisfying crunch. While loaded fries aren't technically on the menu, YouTuber HellthyJunkFood Shorts has shown us that you can, in fact, order your own loaded fries at Five Guys. So, brush up on your secret-menu ordering skills and get excited.
Here's how to do it: Order a Little Bacon Cheeseburger chopped up with no bun, and ask for whichever unlimited free toppings you want on the side (think of it as a DIY nacho bar, but with fries). For those with a bigger appetite, upgrade to a Regular Bacon Cheeseburger for more beef-to-fry ratio. Then, add a Little Fry to your order. Now comes the assembly: Pour your fries into the tin they give you, slide your chopped burger right on top, and layer on the toppings to your heart's content. Think grilled mushrooms mingling with smoky A1 Sauce or jalapeños sparring with hot sauce and barbecue. It's like a burger and fries got married in Vegas, and you're the best man watching it all unfold.
How to customize your loaded Five Guys fries
Unlimited toppings sounds great and all, but don't buckle under the pressure of so much choice — have some fun with it! Five Guys offers a veritable playground of toppings, from grilled onions and mushrooms to crunchy green peppers and classics such as pickles and tomatoes. There are also condiments galore: mayo, barbecue sauce, ketchup, hot sauce, and even relish. Pro tip: Don't skimp on sauces. They're the glue holding your masterpiece together.
Feeling fancy? Swap out the plain fries for Cajun fries to add a smoky, spicy kick to your creation. The extra heat cuts through all that melted cheese and savory bacon in a way that makes you want to devour it. Not a meat eater? No worries. Try ordering a Cheese Veggie Sandwich (again, no bun) and slide it onto your fries instead. Grilled mushrooms, green peppers, lettuce, and tomato on a bed of crispy fried potatoes? Consider your veggie quota filled for the day. So, next time you're at Five Guys, forget the boring burger basket. Order loaded fries to unleash your inner mad food scientist, and don't forget a shake!