The Secret To Ordering Loaded Fries At Five Guys

Five Guys fries are some of the best fast-food french fries around. Gloriously golden and double-cooked to perfection, they're crispy enough to withstand a monsoon of toppings and still keep that satisfying crunch. While loaded fries aren't technically on the menu, YouTuber HellthyJunkFood Shorts has shown us that you can, in fact, order your own loaded fries at Five Guys. So, brush up on your secret-menu ordering skills and get excited.

Here's how to do it: Order a Little Bacon Cheeseburger chopped up with no bun, and ask for whichever unlimited free toppings you want on the side (think of it as a DIY nacho bar, but with fries). For those with a bigger appetite, upgrade to a Regular Bacon Cheeseburger for more beef-to-fry ratio. Then, add a Little Fry to your order. Now comes the assembly: Pour your fries into the tin they give you, slide your chopped burger right on top, and layer on the toppings to your heart's content. Think grilled mushrooms mingling with smoky A1 Sauce or jalapeños sparring with hot sauce and barbecue. It's like a burger and fries got married in Vegas, and you're the best man watching it all unfold.