Creamy, savory, and surprisingly easy to make despite its depth and complexity, marry me chicken is a recipe that will echo through history. Made by simmering chicken in a rich, garlicky cream sauce with sun-dried tomatoes, herbs, red pepper flakes, and Parmesan, this toothsome one-pan dish culminates in a meal that's equal parts homey and impressive. The only issue with marry me chicken, distinct from engagement chicken, is that the traditional recipe doesn't work for vegetarians. However, there are a few protein substitutes that make this timeless dish suitable for meat-free foodies.

Rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, chickpeas are an excellent substitute for chicken in this matrimonial dish. Like chicken, chickpeas don't have a bold flavor of their own, which makes them ideal for soaking up the spicy, luxurious, umami-blasted flavors of the velvety-smooth, cream-kissed sauce. Additionally, when you use chickpeas, each spoonful will be with protein, giving the dish a more substantial mouthfeel.

If chickpeas aren't your thing, opt for tofu — a staple plant-based protein source that many vegetarians already have on hand. Tofu is adept at absorbing the flavors it's cooked in, which means the mild-tasting soy-based protein transforms under the spell of marry me chicken's ingredients. Just be sure to score it before you cook it so it can soak in all that creamy goodness. For extra flavor, don't hesitate to marinate the tofu before you begin cooking the dish. A good marry me tofu marinade might include olive oil, garlic, Dijon mustard, honey, and a punch of oregano.

When all else fails, ready-to-cook plant-based chicken, which is available at more grocery stores in the frozen section, works just as well. However, be mindful of any added ingredients in packaged vegetarian chicken cutlets and how they might impact the dish. And whatever you do, don't forget to swap chicken broth for its veggie counterpart.