Marry Me Chicken Goes Vegetarian With These Simple Protein Swaps
Creamy, savory, and surprisingly easy to make despite its depth and complexity, marry me chicken is a recipe that will echo through history. Made by simmering chicken in a rich, garlicky cream sauce with sun-dried tomatoes, herbs, red pepper flakes, and Parmesan, this toothsome one-pan dish culminates in a meal that's equal parts homey and impressive. The only issue with marry me chicken, distinct from engagement chicken, is that the traditional recipe doesn't work for vegetarians. However, there are a few protein substitutes that make this timeless dish suitable for meat-free foodies.
Rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, chickpeas are an excellent substitute for chicken in this matrimonial dish. Like chicken, chickpeas don't have a bold flavor of their own, which makes them ideal for soaking up the spicy, luxurious, umami-blasted flavors of the velvety-smooth, cream-kissed sauce. Additionally, when you use chickpeas, each spoonful will be with protein, giving the dish a more substantial mouthfeel.
If chickpeas aren't your thing, opt for tofu — a staple plant-based protein source that many vegetarians already have on hand. Tofu is adept at absorbing the flavors it's cooked in, which means the mild-tasting soy-based protein transforms under the spell of marry me chicken's ingredients. Just be sure to score it before you cook it so it can soak in all that creamy goodness. For extra flavor, don't hesitate to marinate the tofu before you begin cooking the dish. A good marry me tofu marinade might include olive oil, garlic, Dijon mustard, honey, and a punch of oregano.
When all else fails, ready-to-cook plant-based chicken, which is available at more grocery stores in the frozen section, works just as well. However, be mindful of any added ingredients in packaged vegetarian chicken cutlets and how they might impact the dish. And whatever you do, don't forget to swap chicken broth for its veggie counterpart.
Veganizing marry me chicken
To turn marry me chicken into a vegetarian dish only requires a protein and broth substitute. Because vegetarians typically eat dairy, the cream and Parmesan can stay. Luckily, vegans can also enjoy plant-based iterations of marry me chicken with a few simple dairy substitutes.
To achieve that must-have, can't-skip creamy texture, vegans can swap heavy cream for cashew cream, which is made simply by soaking cashews overnight to soften them before blending with water to achieve a lush, smooth consistency. Don't hesitate to zhuzh up your homemade cashew cream with additional ingredients like oil, lemon, herbs, and spices for extra flavor depth. Similarly, creamy tofu sauce, made by blending water, tofu, and any extra ingredients you're inspired by, is also a reliable dupe for heavy cream. Both cashew and tofu cream bring even more protein to the dish — double win. Coconut cream is another solid alternative to its dairy counterpart. However, it brings a tropical sweetness to the dish that's delicious but less faithful to the original recipe.
As for vegan Parmesan substitutes, you can never go wrong with the deceptively cheesy taste of nutritional yeast, which flaunts a rich, nutty flavor profile akin to fresh Parm. To keep it simple, store-bought vegan cheese shreds work just as well. Et voilà — marry me chicken for you, you, and you!