Balance The Savory Flavor Of Ham With This Classic Soda

To give a special pork dinner an extra pop of flavor, you simply have to douse the meat in ginger ale. According to many takes on the ginger ale method, a little sugar further amplifies the flavor. Some recipes pair the soda with a little fruit juice, like pineapple, orange, or apple for extra sweet flavor, or add mustard for a little more heat. Other versions of ginger ale glazed ham even pour in a bit of rum for an additional boost. You can also dot the dish with cloves or ground cinnamon for layers of flavor.

That picturesque diamond pattern you've probably seen etched across a perfect holiday ham is pretty, but it also serves an important purpose. Your glaze will settle into those crispy rhombic divots and infuse your ham with maximum flavor. To make the most of your ginger ale glaze, be sure not to skip that step.