The Best Wine To Pair With Steak Tartare

Steak tartare has come a long way since its legendary, perhaps somewhat apocryphal, invention by Central Asian nomadic tribesmen of the late Medieval period. Along the way, the decadent dish has refined to become the tender, beefy dish that has evolved into a restaurant menu staple — though the raw, minced pieces of beef still pay homage to their traditional inception. However, with such refinement over the years comes a certain degree of status (or at least an aura of one) surrounding the dish, and you may be puzzled as to how you go about "properly" ordering it. And part of that process is figuring out what kind of wine is the perfect marriage for such a delectable dish. But don't worry, choosing the right wine for your steak tartare is far from impossible.

When choosing a wine to pair with steak tartare, or any light dish with raw beef for that matter, you don't want a wine that's too powerful. As such, a lighter red wine will give you just enough body to hold its own against the stronger ingredients in the tartare — after all, beef and red wine are the perfect couple. This lighter red will still leave enough breathing room to let the freshness of the beef shine. A gamay, pinot noir, or even a cabernet franc might be just the thing to make your tartare truly memorable.